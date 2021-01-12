Man Dies After Kite String Slits His Throat In Maharashtra: Police

A 20-year-old two-wheeler rider died after the "manja" string of a kite slit his throat, police said.

Pranay Prakash Thakre and his father were riding separate motorcycles.

When they were passing through the Jatatarodi square, Pranay Prakash Thakre got entangled in the razor-sharp string of a kite which slit his throat, police said.

He fell from the motorbike and died due to excessive bleeding before police took him to hospital, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is on, an official of Imambada police station said.

Incidents of sharp manja string, often coated with crushed glass, causing fatal injury to bike-riders are reported in various parts of the country though the use of such strings is banned in most cities.