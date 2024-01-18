Nagpur Boy, 9, Falls In Canal While Chasing Kite, Dies: Cops

The body of the boy, a Class 3 student, was found on Thursday morning, police said.

A nine-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a canal while trying to catch a drifting kite in Nagpur city, police officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Dayashankar Awdhesh Prajapati, and his elder brother Kailash (13), residents of Mahadula, were chasing a drifting kite at around 1 pm on Wednesday when they suddenly slipped into a nearby canal, they said.

A few bystanders managed to pull out Kailash Prajapati from the canal, but his younger brother was washed away in the water current, said the officials.

The body of the boy, a Class 3 student, was found on Thursday morning, they said, adding a case of accidental death was registered by the Koradi police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

