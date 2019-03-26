Nagaland Ruling Party's Candidate Gets Support Of 7 Naga People's Front Lawmakers

The lawmakers appreciated developmental initiatives under leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Seven opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) lawmakers have declared their support to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) nominee and ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Tokheho Yepthomi for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

The seven NPF lawmakers are Kejong Chang, EE Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, CL John, BS Nganlang, N Thongwang Konyak and Toyang Chang.

The NPF has 26 lawmakers in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

"We extend our fullest cooperation to the PDA government and we also endorse the PDA Government's stand as a facilitator to the ongoing Naga peace process for an early, honourable and inclusive political solution," they said in a statement.

They appreciated all the developmental and progressive initiatives that have been undertaken till date by the PDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Mr Yepthomi of the NDDP is seeking re-election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state. He is the consensus candidate of the ruling PDA, which comprises the NDDP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) and an Independent member.

The seven NPF lawmakers said the absence of an official NPF candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections and the decision of the party to support the Congress is "against the principle of regionalism and this development necessitated their decision to extend cooperation and support to the PDA consensus candidate and the PDA government".

Meanwhile, NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said the party has constituted a Coordination Committee which will look for avenue to support a secular party and candidate in the Lok Sabha election.

The decision will be taken by March 30, he said. Mr Kikon declined to comment on the decision of its seven lawmakers.

