Nagaland Parties Refuse To Contest Assembly Polls Till Peace Deal Sorted

Yesterday, all rebel groups, including the NSCN(IM), issued similar declaration of supporting the demand for a solution before the elections are held. The rebel group had said earlier that the elections will create serious obstacles for the peace process.
All political parties have been stepping up the demand on the issue since the elections were announced.
Last week, Naga Hoho, the apex body of all Naga tribes, had openly called for a boycott the assembly elections. The working committee of six Naga National Political Groups also wanted to put the elections on hold till a final solution could be arrived at.
A broad agreement had been worked out between the Centre and the rebel group NSCN(IM) in August 2015, that had outlined the modalities for a peace process. Signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, between the Centre's representative and NSCN(IM), the largest of the six Naga rebel groups, it was hailed as a historic step forward.
The government said the agreement that was signed was preliminary and there would be future rounds of talks to negotiate on the details.