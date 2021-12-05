Nagaland Governor Strongly Condemns Killing Of Civillians

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday condemned the killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

A press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Kohima read, "Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland and Assam condemns in the strongest possible words the incident of firing on the villagers on the evening of 4th December 2021 at a point between Oting and Tiru village under Mon District."

As per the statement, the Governor in a communique said that the Government has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) for the immediate investigation of the incident for delivery of Justice.

"SIT shall investigate the incident from all angles," added the press statement.

According to the statement, the Nagaland Governor said that a court of inquiry has been instituted against the army personnel involved.

"Meanwhile, the Governor coveys deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons. In the meantime, he has appealed to all to maintain peace," said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also expressed anguish over the reported killings in Nagaland's Mon district by security forces.

Conveying his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the "unfortunate incident", Shah said that a high-level SIT constituted by the state government to probe into the matter will ensure that justice is brought to bereaved families.

"Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland's Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,"Mr Shah tweeted this morning.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.

In a tweet this morning, the Chief Minister informed about the "unfortunate incident" that led to the "killing of civilians" in the village while appealing for calm.

"The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," Chief Minister Rio posted on Twitter.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.Further details awaited.

