Nagaland Calls For Crucial Meet On Naga Peace Talks On October 15

With Naga peace talks caught in deadlock, the Nagaland Government has called for a consultative meeting with all the stakeholders on October 15.

The state government has invited all the stakeholders for the crucial meeting to discuss the fate of the peace process, a government press release said. The meeting will be held at the State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister's Residential Complex in state capital Kohima.

The Neiphiu Rio-led government has called for a consultative meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the Naga political issue and the ongoing peace talks between the Naga National Political Organizations and the Government of India, the release said.

"All tribal Hohos, mass based organizations, civil societies, church organizations, political parties, NGOs, prominent persons etc. are being invited for the meeting. The State Government is of the view that ceasefire and negotiations between the Naga Political Organizations and the Government of India has been going on for more than two decades and the Naga people have been crying out for peace and political solution. The State Government feels that the political issue needs to be addressed with utmost urgency by all sections of the people in order to facilitate the early achievement of peace with all seriousness," the statement added.

NSCN (IM), the biggest Naga armed group involved in peace talks for 22 years, has on Wednesday indicated that there was still a deadlock over the contentious issues of a separate flag and constitution.

"What is there for the Naga people to gain out of the Naga deal if we are to lose our political identity that is identified by flag and constitution? This is the question that is now playing into the conscience of the Naga people at large," said the NSCN(IM).

The peace talks with NSCN(IM) have been stuck in limbo from early this year, whereas the NNPG, the joint platform of the other smaller Naga armed groups have agreed to go forward with a final deal with the Centre.

NSCN-IM has sought replacement of RN Ravi, who is the interlocutor of peace talks besides Governor of Nagaland.

The Centre had ruled out a separate flag and constitution earlier. For the past two months, there has been a series of informal talks between IB officials and NSCN-IM leaders.