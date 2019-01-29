Nagaland Cabinet Rejects Citizenship Amendment Bill

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Cabinet had earlier said that the Bill was not applicable to Nagaland.

The Nagaland Cabinet has rejected the citizenship bill following pressure from various tribal organisations and students bodies. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said Nagaland remained opposed and rejected the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2016 over the "will and desire" of all sections of the people.

The National Democratic People's Party-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in the state had said that Nagaland enjoys protection under provisions of Article 371 (A) of the Constitution and the Inner Line Permit (ILP), according to which, any person who acquires Indian citizenship will be ineligible for acquiring property or settling down in the state.

The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, has been an issue of concern in Nagaland and triggered protests across the northeastern region, they said.

Regional parties across the northeast which are in alliance with the BJP will meet in Guwahati on Tuesday to put forth their objections to the controversial bill.

They will be joined by the Janata Dal (United), NDA's major ally in Bihar, and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which recently snapped ties with the BJP in Assam over the proposed legislation that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim nationals from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak will be attending the meeting, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People''s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma.

AGP is the co-convenor of the programme.