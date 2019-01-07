Nagaland Bans Illegal Coal Mining

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio which deliberated on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in view of the coal mining accidents in Meghalaya.

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2019 23:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nagaland Bans Illegal Coal Mining

The Cabinet set up a Committee to examine the issue of coal mining. (Representational)


Kohima: 

The Nagaland Cabinet on Monday decided to ban illegal coal mining in the state and also impose a provisional mining ban on all firms/companies which have been issued with mining licenses.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio which deliberated on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in view of the coal mining accidents in Meghalaya.

The Cabinet set up a Committee to examine the issue of coal mining and the resultant damages caused to the environment.

Nagaland is estimated to have a prognostic reserves of about 316.41 million tones of coal.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Coal MiningNagalandIllegal Coal Mining

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVCES 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................