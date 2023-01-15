'Naatu Naatu' Twist To UP Cops' Road Safety Message

The UP police also congratulated the makers of RRR. (File)

In a clever play of words, the Uttar Pradesh police used the title of the Golden Globe award-winning song "Naatu Naatu" to spread awareness about road safety through a tweet that has gone viral.

It reimagined "RRR", the blockbuster movie whose "Naatu Naatu" song won the prestigious award in the US, as 'Respect the Red light on the Road' while congratulating the makers of the movie.

"Naatu Naatu", the irrepressible, fun number from the blockbuster "RRR", won the Golden Globe in the 'best original song-motion picture' category beating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It was for the first time that an Indian production won the coveted award.

The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety ; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare#Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare#Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare#Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules tode



Congratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023pic.twitter.com/y5vZhT0WMK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 11, 2023

"The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of Road Safety: #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode," the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted.

It roughly translates to one should not skip red light, one should not have two pillion riders on a bike, one should not drink and drive, and one should not break traffic rules.

Congratulating the makers of RRR, it also gave a twist to the title of the movie as "Respect the Red light on the Road".

The tweet has so far been viewed over 71,000 times and garnered 1,125 likes.

Rahul Sipligunj, who sang the "Naatu Naatu" song, thanked the Uttar Pradesh police through a tweet for using it for road safety.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI that the song helped in devising a catchy slogan for the road safety campaign.

When contacted, Additional SP Rahul Srivastava, who is the in-charge of the social media centre of the Uttar Pradesh Police, said, "'Naatu Naatu' was taken by us for public awareness. We have been using popular Bollywood songs to create awareness among people about traffic rules, rule of law, women's safety and other similar issues."

"Trending topics (on social media) are used as they have an immediate connection with the public," he said.

