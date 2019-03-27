PM Modi A 'Chowkidar ' For Criminals: N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu also accused K Chandrasekhar Rao of "hatching conspiracies". (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "chowkidar" for criminals. He dubbed the BJP and YSR Congress Party as "husband and wife" and said that they were acting like outsiders.

"The BJP and YSRCP are like husband and wife, but acting for outsiders. Why these masks? Modi, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy should come out openly if they have guts. K Chandrasekhar Rao is hatching conspiracies to destroy the state. Modi became ''chowkidar'' for criminals," Mr Naidu said during a roadshow in Nandyal on Tuesday.

Making more allegations, Mr Naidu said," Narendra Modi is taking revenge on minorities. If they want safety, Modi must be defeated. Jagan took votes of minorities in 2014, and joined hands with Modi."

"We will stand by minorities. We will increase honorarium to imams from Rs 5000 to 10000 and for moujams from Rs 3000 to 6000. We set up Urdu varsity, built haz house, shaadi khanas. We will setup 25 residential schools for Muslim minorities."

Talking at length about the development of Nandyal parliamentary constituency, Mr Naidu said, "We will make Nandyal a separate district if you people let the TDP win with a huge majority. I will develop Nandyal as a smart city and will build an outer ring road. We will upgrade Agriculture College to university. We will make the city as seed capital."

