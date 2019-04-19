Manipur Chief Minister Did Not Jump Queue To Cast Vote: Official

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cast his vote at Inner Manipur constituency. (File)

A statement issued by the office of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has rebutted allegations that he "jumped the queue" to cast his vote at Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.

A section of the media carried a report on Thursday, claiming that Mr Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla did not queue up at the polling booth to cast their vote.

The report had suggested that "voters who had lined up outside the polling station that opened at 7am were not amused" to see them jump the queue.

In a statement, Mr S Rajen Singh, personal secretary to the chief minister, said, "The report is bereft of truth and made with malafide intentions."

The chief minister cast his vote at 9am on Thursday at a model polling station in Srivan High School, while Manipur Governor exercised her franchise at TG Higher Secondary School.

