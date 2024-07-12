"When Chief Minister Is Involved...": BJP Protests Alleged Mysuru Land Scam

The BJP's plans for a "massive protest" in Karnataka's Mysuru - over alleged mismanagement of the city's urban development authority, to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore - were scuppered Friday after the police blocked a small army of party workers being bussed from state capital Bengaluru.

The opposition party has demanded a CBI probe into the allegations and called on Siddaramaiah to resign. The Chief Minister has refused to do so. He has accused the BJP of a political conspiracy.

Dramatic visuals showed a sea of protesters, waving BJP flags and shouting slogans against the ruling Congress. The protests were to be led by the party's state boss, BY Vijayendra, and include R Ashok, the Leader of the Opposition, and Mysuru MP Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar.

BJP's Big Mysuru Protest

However, the police stopped the BJP convoy - which some reports claimed was 600-strong - at Kumbalagodu, which is about 120 km from Mysuru. The cops said the convoy was disrupting traffic.

Karnataka: BJP staged a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the MUDA scam. Mysuru MP and Maharaja of Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, was also seen among the protesters. BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the entire matter pic.twitter.com/BxoVMUWFda — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2024

Videos shared online showed several tense moments between the fired-up protesters and the police, who took the busloads to the Bidadi Police Station for preventive custody. Eventually, however, the cops relented and said only Mr Vijayendra, and his vehicle, could continue.

On his party's allegations, Mr Vijayendra said, "There should be an impartial investigation. There cannot be an inquiry headed by the state. When the Chief Minister himself is involved... he should resign. Not only are his family, but many ministers and relatives also involved."

#WATCH | On the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) alleged irregularities case, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra says, "There should be an impartial investigation. There cannot be an SIT investigation headed by the state government. BJP is demanding that the CM should… pic.twitter.com/UQG4LX4phB — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

"Chief Minister cannot escape responsibility. Being the leader he should answer to the people of Karnataka. We demand he should hand over the investigation to the CBI..." he said.

The opposition party's protests and allegations follow a police complaint against Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and others, including MUDA officials and those from administrative departments.

The latest complaint adds to an ongoing investigation into the alleged MUDA land allocation scam.

The BJP has claimed influential individuals, including Siddaramaiah's wife, received prime property in Mysuru, which is about 150 km from state capital Bengaluru, as compensation for land acquired by MUDA for layout development. The allegation is that the value of the property received as compensation exceeds that of the land taken, and caused the exchequer a loss of Rs 4,000 crore.

The protesters want land so allotted to be withdrawn and a federal agency probe.

These protests by the BJP come a fortnight ahead of the Karnataka Assembly session.

Siddaramaiah Responds

The Chief Minister has underlined his criticism of the BJP's renewed protests, in both Bengaluru and Mysuru, as being "politically motivated".

He insisted there was "no issue" in allotment of land to his wife and accused the BJP of creating an issue out of allotments to my wife. "It is not at all an issue."

Congress vs BJP On MUDA Row

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, has also backed Siddaramaiah, accusing the BJP of panicking in the middle of an "existential crisis".

"They are not coming forth with any document (as proof)..." he told reporters, and pointed out that the allotments in question actually took place when the BJP, and not the Congress, was in power.

#WATCH | On alleged MUDA scam, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "It's an existential crisis for the BJP and they are doing everything to be in public glare. They are not coming forth with any document to say it is a scam. It happened during whose tenure? When were these… pic.twitter.com/VsCSZeW8BM — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

"I would like the BJP to go back and read what (former Chief Minister) BS Yediyurappa said about MUDA in 2011. He even wrote to the Speake.... They were in complete know-how of the scam."

And Siddaramaiah's deputy, DK Shivakumar, has slammed the opposition party. "There is nothing; it's all a political scam. They (BJP) are just trying to play politics..." he told reporters this morning.

Across the aisle, the BJP's Tejasvi Surya attacked the Congress' central leadership, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi... who claims to be a self-appointed custodian of the rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs... why he has not taken action against the party's state government."

"Is this your model of tribal development? By siphoning Rs 100 crore of funds earmarked for their welfare and purchasing Lamborghinis?" he asked, referring to separate allegations of embezzlement of funds meant for development of the ST community.

A key accused reportedly used some of the money to buy a high-performance Italian supercar.

"It exposes the duplicity of the Congress," Surya declared.

