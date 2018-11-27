Mystery Of Black Money Has Deepened Further, Says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena claimed that the Centre carried out the demonetisation exercise for "publicity".

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for failing to fulfill its promise of bringing back black money from abroad to the country.

"There are a lot of mysteries which the people want to know about in our country. Similarly, black money is one such thing," the Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece, Saamna.

The Shiv Sena cornered their ally and blamed them for breaking the general public's trust and merely using it for garnering votes.

"They (BJP) had promised to return back money stashed abroad and each citizen would receive Rs. 15 lakh in their account. The public bestowed faith in them and they used it for hoarding votes. But with the next Lok Sabha elections approaching, neither the black money has been retrieved nor we know how much stashed money came from abroad?" the Shiv Sena questioned.

The editorial further read that the ruling party has remained mum over the issue of black money and the authorities are also tight-lipped.

The Shiv Sena added that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) refused to share details on the amount of ill-gotten wealth brought back from abroad, citing an RTI Act provision that prevents disclosure of information which might hinder the probe and prosecution of offenders.

"When we demanded the quantum of black money stashed abroad, the government failed to provide information on the same. With this, the mystery of black money has deepened further," the party said in its mouthpiece.

The Shiv Sena further claimed that the Centre carried out the demonetisation exercise for "publicity" as it failed to clamp down on black money, terrorism, Naxalism, and corruption.

"The truth of demonetisation has been revealed in the RBI report. Now, they are denying information on the quantum of black money brought back from abroad. Black money is like cancer for the economy and they have destroyed the country," it added.