Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi "Distressed", Speaks To Railway Minister

The Prime Minister spoke to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the major train accident in Odisha in which at least 300 people are injured and 30 have died.

The Prime Minister spoke to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and is taking stock of the situation and said all possible assistance is being given to the affected.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told NDTV.

The details of the two trains are 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Helpline numbers have been issued by the authorities and over a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been involved in the rescue operations.

Helpline numbers at Howrah - 033 - 26382217

Kharagpur Helpline 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore Helpline - 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline - 9903370746