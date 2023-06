Coromandel Express met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore today

A passenger train collided with a freight train in Odisha's Balasore district this evening. Many are feared trapped. Some injured people were taken to hospitals.

Rescue teams have reached the site where the Coromandel Express collided with the freight train.

Visuals of the train accident site shows four derailed coaches.

The train was going from Kolkata to Chennai.