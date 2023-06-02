Updates: Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha After Collision With Another Train

Coromandel Express: The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Updates: Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha After Collision With Another Train

The scene from the accident site in Odisha

A passenger train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district. Rescue teams have been rushed to the accident site where the Coromandel Express had derailed.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Here are the UPDATES:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jun 02, 2023 20:32 (IST)
No Reports Of Casualties So Far
It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident. There are no reports of any casualties.
Jun 02, 2023 20:31 (IST)
Relief Trains Rushed To The Accident Site
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.
Jun 02, 2023 20:30 (IST)
Train Accident Update
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, said officials.
Jun 02, 2023 20:29 (IST)
Coromandel Express Collides With Goods Train, Derails
Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.
.