Updates: Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha After Collision With Another Train

A passenger train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district. Rescue teams have been rushed to the accident site where the Coromandel Express had derailed.
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
Here are the UPDATES:
No Reports Of Casualties So Far
It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident. There are no reports of any casualties.
Relief Trains Rushed To The Accident Site
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.
Train Accident Update
