Updates: Coromandel Express Derails In Odisha After Collision With Another Train

The scene from the accident site in Odisha

A passenger train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district. Rescue teams have been rushed to the accident site where the Coromandel Express had derailed.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Here are the UPDATES:

Jun 02, 2023 20:32 (IST) No Reports Of Casualties So Far

It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident. There are no reports of any casualties.



Jun 02, 2023 20:31 (IST) Relief Trains Rushed To The Accident Site

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Jun 02, 2023 20:30 (IST) Train Accident Update

