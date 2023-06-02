Trains Collide Head On In Odisha: What We Know So Far

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

The Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Several ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and the injured are being shifted to a community health center in Soro, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, they said.