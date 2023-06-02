Trains Collide Head On In Odisha: What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha after it collided head on with a goods train this evening. Forty-seven people are injured in the accident.
Here's what we know so far
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.
The Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
Several ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and the injured are being shifted to a community health center in Soro, officials said.
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, they said.
The state government has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.
