Biggest Train Accidents In India In Recent Years

Rescue teams have been mobilised to the site of Odisha train accident.

A major accident involving three trains - two passengers and one freight - took place in Odisha today. One train hit the derailed bogies of another causing a crash of many coaches. 30 people have been killed and 300 are injured in the accident. The Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast hit the derailed bogies of a few coaches of Coromandel Express which had crashed and fell on the opposite track, Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said in a tweet, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Here are the biggest rail accidents in India: