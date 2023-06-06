Odisha Train Accident: Tragedy, And A 'Miracle', At Morgues And Hospitals

Odisha Train Accident: Officials on Monday said that there are still 101 bodies yet to be identified.

Train services have resumed at Bahanaga Bazaar station in Odisha's Balasore after the restoration of tracks, but the human tragedy of the horrific three-train accident is unfolding at the morgues and hospitals as families desperately look for their loved ones who were caught in the catastrophic crash.

Mohammed Sarfaraz, after performing the last rites of his wife who died in the accident, was back at the morgue looking for his daughter.

He identified his wife's body after going through more than 150 bodies in the morgue, but is yet to find his daughter, who was also on the train.

After being connected with the District Collector, he finally some has hope, as residents of Balasore also offer to help.

"Some bodies initially went to different places and that has caused some trouble, but everyone is being taken care of here. Everyone is being told about the process. He doesn't know if his daughter is dead or alive. That's why he is going to Bhubaneswar," Balasore resident Mohammed Ayub told NDTV.

Breaking into tears every few minutes, Mr Sarfaraz narrates what he's been through. He met with the District Collector, who then arranged for him to go back to Bhubaneswar.

"We have a central control room and a Balasore district control room. Irrespective of the location of the dead body, you can call, and get the details," Dattatray Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate and Collector, Balasore, said.

48-year-old Helaram Malik, on the other hand, had better news waiting for him at the tragic crash site. His 23-year-old son, who was grievously injured, managed to get out of a mangled coach on his own and fainted on the tracks. Believed to be dead, he was initially placed in a truck with other dead bodies but regained his senses and somehow managed to signal to the rescuers he was alive. They then shifted him to a hospital.

"I didn't even know about the train accident when it happened. I found out about it when I got a call from my son. He was injured but was able to come out of the train. He called me when he came out of the train coach. He was in one of the coaches which faced considerable damage," Helaram Malik said.

Meanwhile, at the mortuary in Bhubaneswar where most bodies have been shifted, anxious relatives arrive for the traumatic process of identifying the dead.

Officials on Monday said that there are still 101 bodies yet to be identified.

Talking to news agency ANI, Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

"About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified," Mr Roy told ANI.