'My Son Lost 7 Kilos In Jail': Arbaaz Merchant's Father On His Release

"There is no proof against the three arrested," said Aslam Merchant.

Aslam Merchant, the father of Arbaaz Merchant whose bail was approved today along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and model Munmun Dhamecha, said he was "overjoyed" at the order. The experience, he said, taught him firsthand the conditions of people who go to jail and their families.

"The atmosphere (inside the jail) is deeply depressing. My son lost 7 kg in a month. Imagine the condition of the people who stay there for years. How they and their families suffer," said Mr Merchant.

Declaring that the "gods have been kind", he said, "I gave the news to his mother first. She just would not quit namaz. You know a mother and her son share a very special bond".

Arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise ship case, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court this evening after being in jail for 24 days. They are likely to be released tomorrow after the court gives its order in writing.

Asked if he has hopes that his son and the others will be out tomorrow, Mr Merchant said "Not hope, conviction".

There is no proof against the three arrested, he said, "Everything is baseless".

Asked if the release happened because of the presence of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, he said, "Experience counts. He is my senior and I have great respect... the Chief Justice also is aware. These are high profile people and they should get good decisions because of the grounds of which they argue -- experience counts.

Mr Rohatgi had argued that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau had very flimsy grounds for arrest. The agency had claimed that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in the illicit drug dealings.