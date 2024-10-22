My Presence Not Needed When Talks Are Between BJP, Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar

"A decision on the remaining seats is expected today," the NCP president told reporters. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by CM Eknath Shinde, has almost finalised its seat sharing deal for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Some seats have been finalised, while a decision on the remaining seats is expected today," the NCP president told reporters.

"There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when the decision on some seats is to be taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena," Ajit Pawar said, on his absence at the talks between leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Monday.

The three (party leaders) are present when discussions concern all the three constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, he added.

"As some candidates had to keep up with the "muhurat" for filing of nominations, they have been allotted our party's A and B forms," Ajit Pawar said.

The A and B forms are important documents, which denote that a certain candidate has been approved by a political party and should be allotted the election symbol of that party.

There has been no confirmation from any of the ruling alliance leaders on media reports that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, while Shiv Sena may fight on 78 seats and the NCP may get 54 seats to contest.

