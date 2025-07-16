"My Only Crime...": Gurugram Woman Alleges Assault Over Feeding Stray Dogs

A Gurugram woman has alleged she was subjected to harassment, assault and police inaction for feeding and vaccinating stray dogs in the society.

Harjas Sethi, a former resident of the G-99 society in Gurugram Sector 99, claimed that she was also attacked by a mob of more than 50 people for taking care of community dogs.

Narrating the story on her Instagram account, the content creator revealed that she lived in the G-99 society from November 1 to June 7. However, she was eventually forced to vacate her rented flat, as most of the residents complained to her landlord about her compassion for community dogs.

The stray dogs in the society were malnourished and starving and had skinny bones, when she moved in, she said. "I took personal responsibility to take care of them, feed them and get them vaccinated all through my personal funds and resources," she said in the video.

Ms Sethi revealed she was continuously harassed by a few residents for feeding the dogs, but the intervention of Animal Welfare Board guidelines and Supreme Court rulings would force them to back off.

She mentioned that after being asked to vacate her flat, reportedly on the pretext of renovation work, she learned from domestic workers in the society that some residents had pressured her landlord to evict her due to her involvement with the strays, calling dogs a menace.

She then moved out of the property on June 7, but continued visiting it daily to feed 14 dogs, until security guards, allegedly under residents' instructions, barred her entry on June 19. She then appointed a help who lived in the society to feed the dogs on her behalf, paying her Rs 3,000 monthly and supplying dog food. The help regularly video-called her to show the feeding process.

However, on July 1, the domestic help informed her that a resident stopped her from feeding the dogs due to growing complaints. Feeling helpless, the woman reached out to animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, after which the society's GM of Security and Maintenance permitted the feedings again.

She then alleged that she was harassed by the same resident who stopped the domestic help from feeding the dogs. However, the matter escalated on July 4, when she claimed that the mob snatched her phone, physically and verbally assaulted her outside the society. "One of the residents who harassed me is the same guy who asked the maid to stop feeding the dogs. This seems like it was a pre-planned conspiracy against me," she said.

Seeking justice, she went to the Dhankot Police Chowki to file a complaint. But there, too, she alleged that she was physically and verbally assaulted by a male police officer outside the station. They even took her phone and car keys unlawfully, claiming that they were only returned following intervention from the senior officials.

Ms Sethi says she now fears for her life, is suffering from trauma, and has not slept in days. "I am in shock. I have no appetite. I feel mentally, emotionally and physically broken." She added, "I had to run out of the police chowki because there was a mob of 50-plus people and I was left stranded."

She also mentioned that the residents have made false allegations against her that she entered the society with bouncers. She said, "I had to call DCP, Commissioner, Women Cell, that a crime has been committed and no one has been held accountable.

She has demanded an impartial and fair investigation into the incident, and insists that ASI Vijender and SI Vinod of the Dhankot police chowki should not be part of the investigation.