'My Father Went To Sister's House Due To Mother's Threats': Ex-Top Cop's Son

Facing threats to his life from his wife, Karnataka police chief Om Prakash was staying at his sister's home, it has emerged. But just a few days before he was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife Pallavi, his daughter Kruthi had coaxed him to return, claimed his son Karthikesh in his complaint.

Om Prakash, 68, was found dead at his Bengaluru home yesterday. His body was lying in a pool of blood and had multiple stab wounds. Next to his body was a broken bottle and a knife, Karthikesh said while describing the crime scene.

Sources suggest the retired officer's wife Pallavi is the main suspect while the police are also probing if Kruthi had any role in the murder. The mother and her daughter have been questioned by the police for over 12 hours. No suspect has been arrested yet.

Karthikesh told the police that his mother had been threatening to kill his father. Fearing for his life, Om Prakash had gone away to his sister Saritha Kumari's house. But just two prior to his murder, Kruthi visited him and pressured him to return home. She brought him home against his will, the son said in his complaint.

The police have filed a case based on his complaint.

He also said that his mother and sister frequently fought with his father. Pallavi and Kruthi have been suffering from depression, and they fought frequently with their father, Karthikesh said, suspecting that they were involved in the gruesome murder.

During one such fight on Sunday, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder at her husband. He tied him up, attacked him with a glass bottle, and stabbed him, said sources. She then dialled a neighbour whose husband was also a cop and confessed to her, they added. This woman informed her husband and the police were alerted.