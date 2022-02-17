My Family Members Died Serving Nation, BJP Ridiculing Them Now: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi lashed out BJP while addressing an election rally in Kanpur's Govind Nagar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her family members have died serving the nation but they were being ridiculed by the BJP every day.

The Congress general secretary and UP in-charge lashed out at the ruling BJP while addressing an election rally in Kanpur's Govind Nagar, where assembly polls are scheduled on February 20.

Priyanka Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, both former prime ministers of the country, were assassinated while in office. Indira Gandhi died in 1984 while Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing in 1991.

"Members of my family have laid down their lives for this country and we never mention this or highlight this point. But today we need to say this. They died while serving and now they are being ridiculed every day because 'they' do not know anything about shahadat (martyrdom)," Priyanka Gandhi said without naming the BJP.

"They know nothing, they just make hollow claims. They do not understand the feeling when a heart truly beats for the country. For them, it all begins and ends with the elections. They visit UP, Punjab, Goa only during elections but when there is no election, they travel to the US, Pakistan, Canada and all foreign countries," she alleged.

She also slammed those who were asking what the Congress did during the past 70 years for the country.

"The prime minister has two aircraft which alone cost Rs 16,000 crore. They have sold all PSUs for the sake of their corporate friends and plans are underway to sell the remaining PSUs, ports, airports and roads but they ask what did the Congress make? What is it that you are selling now," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Assembly polls in UP are being held in seven phases this time. Election results would be declared on March 10.