My Election As Lok Janshakti Party Chief Completely Valid: Pashupati Paras

Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras today said his election to the top post was completely valid as per the party's constitution, refuting nephew Chirag Paswan's claim to the contrary.

"According to the party's constitution, Chirag Paswan is neither LJP's national president nor the leader of the parliamentary party now. Yesterday's election was completely valid under the party's constitution of which he is not aware," Mr Paras told ANI.

On Thursday, after the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Mr Paras as the new party president, Chirag Paswan had said that the election was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party.

"LJP's national president is elected by the party's national executive which has around 75 members. Only 9 members were present at the national executive meeting. Suspended members have elected my uncle as the president, which is illegal," Mr Paswan had said.

He had further said that he believes Lo Sabha Speaker Om Birla was aware of their party's constitution and that's why he declared him as the leader of the parliamentary party.

On Thursday, LJP party MP Chandan Singh said that Chirag Paswan was replaced as the LJP national president by MP Pashupati Kumar Paras.

On Sunday, Mr Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan, along with five other MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Mr Birla accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Mr Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.