'My Daughter Would Have Been Alive If...': Kolkata Doctor's Father

The father of the trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College who was raped and murdered today said his daughter would have been alive if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken action against former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandeep Ghosh in 2021.

"CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation)... Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation... They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them... The day the accused will be punished, that day will be our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandeep Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandeep Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive," the victim's father told reporters.

Earleir today, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position.

The decision comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to the demands made by junior doctors protesting the recent rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Following her meeting with the protesting junior doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that most of their demands had been met, including the removal of Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and certain officials from the health department.

Amid the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of the second-year postgraduate trainee doctor inside a seminar room of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on August 9, the front noted down five-point demands, which include the call for justice for the victim "Abhaya" and to expedite the investigation process in the case.

They also demanded the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS), and the Health Secretary from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government.

The front called for "action against incompetent and complacent police authorities" and demanded the removal of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North and Central for administrative failure and alleged evidence tampering.