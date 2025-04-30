Advertisement
Must Pay The Price: Rahul Gandhi On Those Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack

Rahul Gandhi said the government has the opposition's 100 per cent support, and Prime Minister Modi has to take action.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Must Pay The Price: Rahul Gandhi On Those Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack
The prime minister can act in whatever time frame he thinks necessary, Rahul Gandhi said.
New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack must pay the price for what they have done, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act strongly.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said those behind the Pahalgam attack must pay the price and be made to realise they cannot do this to India.

He said the government has the opposition's 100 per cent support, and Prime Minister Modi has to take action.

"The prime minister has to take action. Action has to be clear and strong. The prime minister can act in whatever time frame he thinks necessary," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also said he met the family of a victim of the Pahalgam attack in Kanpur, and that they should be given martyr status.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Rahul Gandhi, Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pahalgam Attack
