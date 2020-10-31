Must For Wholesale Liquor Shop Staff To Use Aarogya Setu App: Delhi

Wholesale liquor shops should strictly comply with social distancing rules, an order said (File)

The Delhi government has directed all wholesale liquor vends in the city to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by their staff, touch-free sanitiser dispenser and other protective measures against the novel coronavirus.

The Excise Department has also asked its bond inspectors, deployed at these establishments, to ensure strict compliance to coronavirus guidelines and submit a report.

In a circular issued earlier this week, the department said wholesale liquor vends will have to install touch-free sanitiser dispenser at entry and exit points besides putting up banners for awareness about coronavirus inside as well as outside buildings.

According to the circular, these establishments will have to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app by every worker.

At wholesale liquor vends, there should be strict compliance to social distancing rules during loading and unloading of stocks, besides compulsory wearing of masks, it stated.

Earlier this month, the government had also directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the SOPs, no customer can be served liquor and all establishments will have to ensure the availability of a sanitiser dispenser and ensure thermal scanning at the entrance.

Last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued SOPs while allowing the reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants, with only 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity.