Delhi To File Review Petition In Supreme Court On Older Vehicle Ban

The Delhi government is weighing the option of filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order banning overaged petrol and diesel vehicles. Senior officials said on Thursday that the Transport and Environment departments have been directed to carry out a detailed study on the policy's implementation and impact.

The two departments have been asked to evaluate the effectiveness of current end-of-life vehicle (ELV) guidelines, challenges in enforcement, public and stakeholder feedback, and the overall effect of these measures on Delhi's air quality.

"The government may file a review petition in the top court based on the findings and reports submitted by both departments," a Delhi government official told NDTV.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the move, saying the departments are working independently to assess the outcomes of the policy on the ground.

"The Environment and Transport departments are studying the guidelines, their impact on the public, and the benefits and consequences related to air quality," said Mr Sirsa. "Once both reports are submitted, the government will take a final decision on whether to approach the court."

The development comes weeks after the government relaunched a strict enforcement drive in July, targeting overaged vehicles - petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. The drive included a ban on fuel supply to such vehicles but was soon paused following strong public backlash and what officials described as "critical operational and infrastructural challenges."

The pause in enforcement also follows a letter from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urging a review of the Supreme Court's 2018 directive, citing concerns about regional disparity.

"How can a vehicle banned as unfit in Delhi run lawfully in other cities? This is against equal treatment," Mr Saxena wrote, calling for a uniform policy across the National Capital Region (NCR).

He also urged that age-based rules be revisited to ensure they are proportionate, fair, and not arbitrary.

Officials said the review being conducted by the departments will also detail the pollution-control measures taken over the past five months and their outcomes.

Minister Sirsa, in a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier, had argued that Delhi's infrastructure and public transport ecosystem are currently not equipped to support a sweeping ban that heavily impacts lower-income commuters and small vehicle operators.

The final reports from both departments are expected to be submitted in the coming weeks, after which the Delhi Cabinet will take a call on whether to move the Supreme Court.

As Delhi continues to grapple with the dual pressures of deteriorating air quality and public resistance to stringent enforcement, the city's next legal step could set a precedent for how Indian metros balance climate goals with urban realities.