Muslims Offer Roses To UP Police After Friday Prayers

Muslims, after offering Friday prayers, offered roses to the police personnel deployed to take care of the law and order situation in this Uttar Pradesh district and pledged to maintain peace.

"People from Muslim community offered roses to the officials and police personnel deployed for maintaining the law and order situation after offering Friday prayers and pledged to maintain peace. In return, the police also assured them of providing complete security," Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said.

"Earlier DIG, SP and ASP have held several meetings and reached out to the Madarsas to meet Muslim religious leaders and youth for a direct dialogue and explained them about the CAA and the NRC in detail. They also apprised them that it wouldn't take away the citizenship from anyone."

"During the Friday prayers, security of all the mosques was been monitored through drones," said Mishra.

He applauded gesture shown by the Muslim religious leaders and youth.