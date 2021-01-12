Mumbai's Famous Betel Leaf Seller 'Muchhad Paanwala' Arrested In Drugs Case

"Muchhad Paanwala" alias Ramkumar Tiwari was named by arrested British national Karan Sajnani on Saturday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Mumbai's famous betel leaf, or paan, seller "Muchhad Paanwala" in connection with a drugs case.

Identified as Ramkumar Tiwari, the paan vendor was interrogated by the anti-drugs agency on Monday. Half-a-kilogram of a substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was also recovered from his shop, NCB sources said, but did not name the substance.

Tiwari's name cropped up during the questioning of Karan Sajnani, a British national who was arrested on Saturday with two others for allegedly supplying imported strains of marijuana in the city, an official said.

Over 200 kg of marijuana was recovered by the NCB in raids conducted at multiple locations across Mumbai. The contraband included imported strains like 'OG Kush' -- a strain of cannabis indica -- and curated marijuana sourced from the United States,

Karan Sajnani allegedly packed the contraband in the form of pre-rolled cigarettes and marketed it to high-end clients, including Bollywood celebrities, in Mumbai and other places. The activity was allegedly financed by Rahila Furniturewala, who was also arrested along with her sister.

The raids that led to Tiwari are part of a larger probe into allegations of a film industry-drug cartel nexus that emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Since then, the NCB has arrested many drug dealers, including Mumbai's "biggest" supplier Azam Sheikh Jumman. They recovered from him a list of clients, including Bollywood celebrities.

According to the NCB, Jumman is considered to be the "missing link" in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, in which many actors and other entertainment industry professionals have been questioned and some even arrested.

