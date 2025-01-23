Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Hits Major Milestone As International Cargo Rises By 17%

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has capped off 2024 on a high note by achieving significant milestones in cargo operations. Its international cargo volumes rose by an impressive 17 per cent, achieving the highest-ever daily tonnage of 204 MT.

In March 2024, the cargo operations set a new milestone by handling a record-breaking 60,659 metric tonnes (MT) of international cargo, underscoring its strategic significance and operational excellence.

CSMIA has enhanced its global connectivity and now serves 687 international destinations. This expansion included new destinations such as Tripoli, Khabarovsk, Kaliningrad, Zhukovsky, Tyumen, Damascus, Honinabi, and Chisinau. Domestically, the airport reinforced its position as a vital logistics hub, prioritising pharmaceuticals, automobile goods, and dangerous goods (DG).

Notably, international cargo volumes at CSMIA were split between 55 per cent of exports and 45 per cent of imports, with London, Frankfurt, Chicago, Dubai, and Amsterdam emerging as the top global destinations.

On the international front, pharmaceuticals, agro products, and automobile goods emerged as key drivers, recording year-on-year increases of 24 per cent, 22 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively.

On the domestic front, automobile goods led the surge with a remarkable 31 per cent growth, followed by engineering goods at 22 per cent and post office mail at 15 per cent.

The festive season further amplified the e-commerce boom, with international shipments witnessing a 53 per cent year-on-year growth and domestic e-commerce goods achieving an 11 per cent increase. Agricultural exports also reached new heights, with mango shipments hitting approximately 4,700 MT.

The year was also marked by key infrastructure enhancement, including the installation of a 10 MT weighing scale in the export section and the renovation of the main gate with advanced security and vehicle management systems, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Reinforcing its industry leadership, CSMIA was honoured with the prestigious "Cargo Airport of the Year Award" at Air Cargo India for the sixth consecutive year.

Sustainability efforts stood out with the destruction of 151 MT of uncleared cargo, exemplifying the airport's commitment to environmental responsibilities.

CSMIA's robust cargo operations were further bolstered by the addition of six new cargo airlines in 2024, including Kenya Airways, SF Airlines, and SolitAir, enhancing connectivity and capacity.

The airport's ongoing digital transformation played a pivotal role in handling increasing cargo volumes. Systems like the Air Cargo Community System (AMAX) and the D-Cube platform for digital import delivery streamlined operations, reduced paper usage, and minimised dwell time.

The 'Turant' mobile application offered real-time shipment tracking for temperature-controlled cargo, ensuring seamless operations.

CSMIA's strategic investments in infrastructure, digitisation, and operational excellence position it as a global leader in air cargo logistics. As India's air cargo industry anticipates continued growth in 2025,

