Mumbai's 1st Double-Decker Flyover With Metro Viaduct Open For Public

The flyover was built using advanced technology with separate levels for metro and road transport

The first double-decker flyover in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which connects a viaduct for metro line 9 was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The one-km-long flyover integrates a metro viaduct and a road flyover for Metro Line-9 in Mira Bhayandar in Thane district.

This flyover is set to significantly enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion at key junctions on Mira Road, officials said.

Metro Line 9 is an extension of the Red Line from Andheri to the Mumbai International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Road.

"The double-decker flyover in the Mumbai metropolitan region marks a significant achievement for Mumbai and Maharashtra. This project addresses traffic issues, saves time and fuel, and is a testament to modern technology and efficient planning. It will accelerate the development of MMR and improve overall traffic flow and commuter comfort," Shinde said.

The flyover was built using advanced technology with separate levels for metro and road transport, aimed at saving 8 to 10 minutes of travel time for commuters and reducing fuel consumption, according to officials.

It features modern amenities, including furniture, signage, and lighting, in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's regulations.

The flyover construction faced significant challenges, including the relocation of the main double-circuit Dahanu-Versova power line, which was shifted about 3 km and elevated to 75 meters, making it the second-highest power channel in Maharashtra.

"The double-decker flyover is part of MMRDA's new approach to urban transportation, addressing space constraints in Mumbai and its suburbs. It provides a modern solution to meet the city's transportation needs, reducing congestion and offering a faster, safer, and more convenient journey. This project is crucial for Mumbai's growth and future urban development," said MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)