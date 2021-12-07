Mumbai vs Omicron: Drop Vaccine Gap To 4 Weeks, Urges Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray recommended that the dose gap be reduced for wider coverage.

Citing the rising Omicron threat, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Centre to allow booster shots, reduce the vaccine gap and bring down the cut-off age for inoculations to 15.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Aaditya Thackeray listed the three suggestions, citing his interactions with doctors, for the purpose of protecting people from emerging Covid variants.

I've written to Health Minister (GoI) Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors and those closely observing the covid situation closely, so that we can protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants. pic.twitter.com/XZcdXFNOYM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 7, 2021

All front-line workers and health care workers, the group that was first to receive Covid shots when vaccinations started early in the year, should be allowed a "third shot at their studied desire", said Mr Thackeray in his letter.

Reducing the minimum age for vaccination to 15 will "enable us to cover secondary schools and junior colleges with vaccine protection", he wrote.

The Shiv Sena leader also recommended that the dose gap be reduced for wider coverage.

"If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, just like for those applying to work or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule," Mr Thackeray said.

Maharashtra has 10 cases of the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa last month.