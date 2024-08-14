Mumbai To London Air India Flight Returns Due To Technical Glitch

Air India has promised the passengers of complimentary rescheduling to another date. (Representational)

Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air return to Mumbai due to a technical issue on Wednesday. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks, according to an Air India spokesperson.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this unexpected disruption caused our guests. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination," said the Air India spokesperson.

Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains the top priority," the Air India spokesperson added further.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)