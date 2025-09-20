Mumbai To Get India's Largest Cruise Terminal: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's most expansive cruise terminal at the Mumbai Ballard Pier on Saturday. The new Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), at Indira Dock, has been designed as a world-class gateway for both domestic and international cruise tourism.

It is expected to transform the city into a hub for luxury sea travel.

Landmark For Maritime Travel

Spread across 4,15,000 square feet, the terminal stands as India's largest facility dedicated to cruise operations. As per reports, built at a cost of Rs 556 crore, the four-level (G+3) complex is expected to handle around one million passengers each year, which means roughly 10,000 travellers on a given day. Cruise operations at the site quietly began in April this year, when Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the first departures.

Designed For Efficiency And Comfort

The terminal can berth up to five cruise liners at once, allowing for quick turnaround even during peak travel periods. To ensure smooth movement, there are 72 counters for check-in and immigration. The operational area alone measures about 1,70,000 square feet, with round-the-year functioning to meet the demands of global cruise schedules. A dedicated parking bay can accommodate over 300 vehicles, ensuring convenient access for passengers and visitors.

Modern Architecture

Architecturally, the MICT reflects its maritime setting. As per reports, a wavy ceiling draws inspiration from the ocean, while the interior follows a minimalist yet functional design ethos. The terminal is not just for travellers; it has also been planned as a space for the public. Locals can visit for leisure, recreation and shopping, making it a year-round destination even beyond the cruise season.

Part Of The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission'

The project forms a core element of the government's ‘Cruise Bharat Mission,' which seeks to expand cruise tourism through ocean, river and island-based experiences. Authorities aim to handle around 200 cruise ships annually, each carrying up to 500 passengers.

With its scale, state-of-the-art amenities and year-round operations, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is set to play a big role in putting India on the world cruise map and boost city tourism.