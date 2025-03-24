"Shutting Down Till...": Mumbai Studio's Big Move After Shiv Sena Vandalism

Mumbai's Habitat studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, has decided to shut down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises last night to protest comic Kunal Kamra's jokes targeting party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram handle, The Habitat said it has decided to shut down "till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy".

The post said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer."

Incidentally, the studio was in the news earlier for the 'India's Got Latent' episode during which YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a massive row.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views freely and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," the studio said.

Earlier, the studio had said in a social media post that it was not involved in the making of Kunal Kamra's latest video and "does not endorse the views expressed by it". "We extend a sincere and heartfelt apology to all those hurt by this video," it had said after a group of Sena workers entered the premises in Khar and damaged property to protest against the comic's remarks against Mr Shinde. Visuals showed Sena workers swinging chairs at cameras, lights and speakers at the studio.

What Kunal Kamra Said

Known to be outspoken in his comedy shows and political views, Kunal Kamra yesterday targeted Mr Shinde with a parody version of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. He used the 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe against the Shiv Sena leader, who led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, bringing down his government and splitting the party. Multiple FIRs have been filed against the comic, including one based on a complaint by minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The Political Fallout

Sena's vandalism at the studio has sparked a massive row. Taking a swipe at Mr Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said "only an insecure coward would react to a song". He also questioned the state's law and order situation under the Devendra Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has hit back at the Opposition and said mocking Mr Shinde, a "self-made leader", reeks of "classist arrogance". "India is rejecting entitled monarchs & their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy & democracy," he said.