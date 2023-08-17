Man Falls On Tracks After Being Slapped. Train Runs Him Over Moments Later

The man falls of the platform after being hit hard during an argument in Mumbai

Slapped hard in the face during an argument, he lost his balance and fell on to the tracks at a Mumbai station. As he tried climbing back up, he got crushed under an incoming train, showed a chilling video. He was 26.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, is from Sion Station at around 9:15 pm.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Rathod.

Avinash Mane, 35 and his wife Sheetal Mane, 31, had just got off a train at Sion and were planning to head to Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai.

Ms Mane was allegedly pushed by the victim and an argument broke out between the two, said the police. She also attacked the man with an umbrella, it added. At this point, the husband too joined in. He slapped him so hard, that the man got pushed off the platform, showed a video from the scene.

A crowd assembled. As the train approaches, the people get back, the victim desperately tries to climb up but gets brutally crushed under the train, the horrific video showed further.

He died on the spot, said the police.

The arrested couple who pushed the man off the rail patform

After the incident, the couple fled the spot.

Based on the CCTV footage and the information given by witnesses, the police arrested Avinash Mane from the Dharavi area and later arrested his wife too.

The couple has been charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said the police.