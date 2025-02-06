Advertisement
Train Runs Over 24-Year-Old Man Busy Taking Selfie On Railway Tracks In Thane

While taking a selfie, the man, identified as Sahir Ali, a native of West Bengal, failed to notice the speeding Koyna Express approaching from behind.

Read Time: 2 mins
Train Runs Over 24-Year-Old Man Busy Taking Selfie On Railway Tracks In Thane
The police have registered a case of accidental death. (File)
Thane:

A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a long distance train while he was taking a selfie on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under a flyover between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Tuesday evening, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official at Kalyan said.

The man, identified as Sahir Ali, native of West Bengal, was visiting his relatives in Ambernath area of Thane, GRP's senior police inspector Pandhari Kande said.

On Tuesday, he, along with his relatives and friends, went near the railway tracks under the flyover to take selfies and group photos.

While capturing a selfie, he failed to notice the speeding Koyna Express approaching from behind. The man got run over by the train and died on the spot, the official said.

After receiving information, Kalyan GRP personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is on into it, the official said.

Railway and police officials have warned people about the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

