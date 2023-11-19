Man, His 2 Daughters Run Over By Train In Tamil Nadu: Police

Police said man and his children did not notice train and were killed (Representational)

A man and his two daughters were run over by a train on Sunday at suburban Veppampattu, Government Railway Police said.

According to the GRP, the man and his children 'trespassed' and while crossing the railway track, they were hit by an express train.

"The man and his children did not notice the train and they were killed," a jurisdictional GRP official said.

Local people held a protest demonstration alleging an inordinate delay in the construction of a road over bridge-subways. Such infrastructure is essential to help prevent such accidents, they said.

Veppampattu, a suburb of Chennai, is near Tiruvallur town.

