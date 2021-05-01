Mumbai School Teacher Drives Auto-Rickshaw To Ferry Covid Patients For Free

Dattatraya Sawant has provided free travel to 26 Covid patients so far

Amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a school teacher in Mumbai has come forward to help the Covid patients.

Dattatraya Sawant, a teacher by profession, drives an auto-rickshaw to ferry patients to and from hospital, Cobid centres and homes while maintaining all precautions like wearing a PPE kit and sanitising the vehicle.

"For this, I personally take all precautionary measures. At present, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Many of them are dying due to untimely treatment. In such a situation, whether the poor patients get government help in time or not, private ambulances are not affordable. And often public vehicles do not provide services to Covid patients. In such cases, my free service will be available to the patients," he told news agency ANI.

"I drop off Covid patients to Care Centres and hospitals for free, and also bring discharged patients to their respective homes," he added.

A resident of Mumbai's suburban Ghatkopar, Mr Sawant teaches English at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School.

As the number of coronavirus patients soar at a stunning speed across the state, Mr Sawant has been providing free services in northeast Mumbai over the last few days.

He has so far provided free travel to 26 Covid patients and his work is being appreciated by all.

Dattatraya Sawant said that the service will continue for as long as the Covid wave persists.

Many have come forward to provide financial help to Mr Sawant. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that it will bear the entire cost of fuel for his rickshaw.