Not Monsoon Yet But Mumbai Roads Flooded, Rail, Air Traffic Hit: 10 Facts

Mumbai Rains: Despite precautions, waist-deep water was observed in some areas of the city.

Mumbai: Monsoons played truant in Mumbai today, but the build-up continued. Heavy rains since morning flooded roads, delayed trains and diverted at least one flight. Navy personnel will be posted from tonight in parts of the city to help with the operations. The met department has said these are pre-monsoon showers and the monsoon will hit sometime over the week-end. Disaster management authorities have warned about very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.