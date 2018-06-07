Monsoon Hits Mumbai Live: Heavy Rain, Waterlogging In Many Places

Traffic and flight services have been disrupted due to the rain.

The streets were waterlogged due to the heavy rains

Mumbai:  Mumbai got relief from scorching heat today as rains hit the city. The weather department has predicted Monsoons to hit the city in 48 hours. The city had experienced hot and humid weather for the past many days. The rains are definitely a relief for them. Waterlogging is a common sight in Mumbai during monsoons and it is no different this time. Traffic and flight services have been disrupted due to the rain.
 

Here are the Live updates of the Mumbai rains:




Jun 07, 2018
13:10 (IST)
The BMC in a statement said, a number of precautionary measures have been taken to tackle any situation and leaves of all the senior officials, including deputy municipal commissioners and assistant commissioners have been cancelled.
Jun 07, 2018
13:10 (IST)
The disaster management authorities have warned of very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.
Jun 07, 2018
13:10 (IST)
There has been waterlogging in Dadar, Parel, Cuff parade, Bandra, Borivali, Andheri and Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Jun 07, 2018
13:04 (IST)
A Jet Airways flight from London to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday due to heavy rain in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
Jun 07, 2018
13:02 (IST)
Visuals from Hindmata area, pictures by news agency ANI:






Jun 07, 2018
13:00 (IST)
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai as Monsoons hit the city since morning today.
