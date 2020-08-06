Mumbai Rain Updates: High Tide Hits Marine Drive; 9 Highways Closed Due To Flooding In Kolhapur

A day after Mumbai's Colaba area reported its heaviest rainfall in 46 years, the situation on ground seemed to have improved with local and suburban trains running on schedule. However, the weather department warned that heavy rains and strong winds are likely to lash Mumbai over the next three hours. It added that there would be gradual decrease in rainfall. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.
"Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. During next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.
Various parts of Mumbai are suffering from waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.
Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour in the region.
"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," IMD said in a tweet.
Destruction of mangroves and unplanned constructions are responsible for flooding in Mumbai every year after heavy rains, say environment activists and town planners.
Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development, city-based environmentalist Debi Goenka told PTI.
"Destruction of mangroves has definitely been one of the major causes of flooding, since the land reclaimed from mangroves is now blocking the rain water from flowing out into the sea. The capacity of mangroves to absorb flood water has also reduced," he said.
The biggest problem today is that government agencies which are responsible for the protection of mangroves are busy "destroying them in the guise of infrastructure development", he claimed.
#WATCH Maharashtra: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/wIMrNKmpit- ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020
Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. As per IMD, Colaba received 331.8mm & Santacruz received 162.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours.- ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020
Mumbai city & suburbs very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3- 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rzd0ufnJMV
Mumbai: Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police present at the spot. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/HHxMAxAib3- ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020
While we've asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains.- Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020
Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains
Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hrs. accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph hrs. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas- India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020