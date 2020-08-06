Mumbai Rain Updates: High Tide Hits Marine Drive; 9 Highways Closed Due To Flooding In Kolhapur

Mumbai Rain: Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

A day after Mumbai's Colaba area reported its heaviest rainfall in 46 years, the situation on ground seemed to have improved with local and suburban trains running on schedule. However, the weather department warned that heavy rains and strong winds are likely to lash Mumbai over the next three hours. It added that there would be gradual decrease in rainfall. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

"Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. During next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Various parts of Mumbai are suffering from waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour in the region.

"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," IMD said in a tweet.

Aug 06, 2020 15:33 (IST) Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts

Destruction of mangroves and unplanned constructions are responsible for flooding in Mumbai every year after heavy rains, say environment activists and town planners.



Mangroves absorb excess water but they are being destroyed in Mumbai in the guise of infrastructure development, city-based environmentalist Debi Goenka told PTI.



"Destruction of mangroves has definitely been one of the major causes of flooding, since the land reclaimed from mangroves is now blocking the rain water from flowing out into the sea. The capacity of mangroves to absorb flood water has also reduced," he said.



The biggest problem today is that government agencies which are responsible for the protection of mangroves are busy "destroying them in the guise of infrastructure development", he claimed.



Aug 06, 2020 15:06 (IST) Mumbai's Colaba Sees Heaviest Single-Day Rain In August In 46 Years



South Mumbai's Colaba area, which includes iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India, reported its heaviest single-day rainfall in August in 46 years on Wednesday, when rains and cyclonic winds reaching speeds of up to 107kmph hit the city and its neighbouring areas, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear. All offices, barring essential services, remained shut. With the weather department warning of more downpour over the next few hours, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to not venture out of doors unless absolutely necessary.

Aug 06, 2020 15:04 (IST) Maharashtra: 34 Roads, 9 National Highways Closed Due To Severe Flooding In Kohlapur



A total of 34 roads and nine state highways have been closed for traffic movement in Maharashtra''s Kohlapur on Thursday due to severe flooding in the area, a statement from the Kolhapur district administration informed. A total of 34 roads and nine state highways have been closed for traffic movement in Maharashtra''s Kohlapur on Thursday due to severe flooding in the area, a statement from the Kolhapur district administration informed.

Aug 06, 2020 15:01 (IST) High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. #WATCH Maharashtra: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/wIMrNKmpit - ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020 High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city.

Aug 06, 2020 14:56 (IST) 16 NDRF Teams Pre-Positioned In Maharashtra Amid Incessant Rainfall



Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, said the NDRF. "Five teams in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad," said NDRF. Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, said the NDRF. "Five teams in Mumbai, four teams in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad," said NDRF.

Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra. 5 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, and 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Aug 06, 2020 10:25 (IST) Mumbai's Colaba received 331.8mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. A high tide of 4.33mtr expected at 1351 hours today: India Meteorological Department

Aug 06, 2020 10:12 (IST) Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city receives heavy rainfall.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall yesterday. As per IMD, Colaba received 331.8mm & Santacruz received 162.3mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

Mumbai city & suburbs very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3- 4 hours.



Mumbai city & suburbs very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3- 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rzd0ufnJMV - ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020 Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city receives heavy rainfall.

Aug 06, 2020 10:11 (IST) Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg in Mumbai has collapsed due to heavy rain which has let to halt in traffic on both sides of the road.

Aug 06, 2020 10:09 (IST) "Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are," Uddhav Thackeray's son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

While we've asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains.

Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020

Aug 06, 2020 10:08 (IST) Intense Rainfall During Next 3 Hrs: Weather Department



Aug 06, 2020 10:08 (IST) Intense Rainfall During Next 3 Hrs: Weather Department

Intense rainfall along with strong surface winds (60-70 kmph) at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next three hours, predicts India Meteorological Department (IMD).