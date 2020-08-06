Maharashtra Rivers In Spate, Uddhav Thackeray Reviews Rain Situation

Mumbai municipal workers clear debris after a landslide in Peddar Road

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed his government's preparedness in the wake of the incessant heavy rain in Mumbai and other parts of the state. Three rivers - the Panchganga in Kolhapur, Kodavali in Ratnagiri and Kundalika in Raigad are flowing very close to the danger mark.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said, officers have been asked to stay alert and ensure citizens do not face hardships. He spoke to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also, the statement said.

Mumbai: 3 cranes collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust after strong winds and rain

Mumbai recorded over 330 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162 mm from Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday. Strong winds, at 106 km per hour, battered the city last evening. Over 360 trees were uprooted and 15 incidents of wall collapse have been reported. Mr Thackeray asked the civic body personnel to clear the uprooted trees on a war-footing.

#WATCH Maharashtra: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/wIMrNKmpit — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

He praised the railway police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for their efforts in rescuing 290 passengers from two local trains, stranded on flooded tracks, near Masjid Bunder yesterday. A railway employee was electrocuted in Masjib Bunder while another person was injured when a tree fell on him in Kurla.

Sixteen teams of NDRF have been deployed in rain-hit areas of Maharashtra. Four teams have been sent to Kolhapur, one of the worst hit districts. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Vijay Wadettiwar took stock of the rain situation and emergency arrangements in place. People in the flood-prone areas and those living near the rivers will be moved to higher grounds, authorities said.