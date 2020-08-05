Mumbai Whipped By Winds At Cyclone Speed Of 107 Kmph, Heavy Rain

Mumbai's Colaba area received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain

The weather in Mumbai – which is being pounded by heavy rains for more than two days -- slid a few more notches this afternoon as the winds picked up, reaching upto 107 km per hour by evening. The sudden downturn drew warnings from the city police and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, who asked the people not to venture outdoors. Photos and messages on Twitter gave glimpses of the damage, which included tall cranes in the port area to asbestos roofs and balcony sun shades, overturned cars on roads and falling trees.

Winds of 60-70 km per hour have been reported over Colaba. But the wind speed there increased to 107 km per hour around 5 pm, the Meteorological Department has said. By evening, Mumbai's Colaba area received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain, the department added.

The met department said extremely heavy rainfalls also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August. Mumbai and adjoining areas will have rain and winds with speed reaching 70 km per hour is likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter, the department said.

The Central Railway tweeted to say that due to heavy rain and waterlogging, train services on harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Vashi and on the main line to Thane have been suspended.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office said he has reviewed the situation in Mumbai and adjoining areas. The officials have been put on alert in view of the met office predictions.

"Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are," Mr Thackeray's son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

While we've asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains.

Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020

Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted:

Crazy rains & winds in Mumbai, appeal to all to stay home, stay safe. https://t.co/T0Oi6kPT5L — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 5, 2020

The Mumbai Police emphasized the message of safety.

"We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," they tweeted under hashtag #MumbaiRains.

Since 7 on Monday evening, torrential rains have pounded the city. By the next 10 hours, the ciy had logged 230 mm of rainfall, making it the heaviest deluge since 2005.

Massive waterlogging has taken place in low-lying areas. In suburban Santacruz, a 35-year-old woman and her two children were swept away in a swollen drain after their house collapsed yesterday morning.

The Mithi river swelled up and went above the danger mark, Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said.

On Tuesday, a red weather alert was issued for Mumbai and adjoining areas.