Colaba Records Heaviest Single-Day Rain In August In 46 Years

A day after Mumbai's Colaba area reported its heaviest rainfall in 46 years, the situation on ground seemed to have improved with local and suburban trains running on schedule. However, the weather department warned that heavy rains and strong winds are likely to lash Mumbai over the next three hours. It added that there would be gradual decrease in rainfall. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

"Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hour) during next 3-4 hours accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph. During next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Rainfall realised during (0830 hrs IST of 5th Aug to 0830 hrs IST of 6th Aug 2020) at

Mumbai-Colaba:- 331.8mm.

Mumbai-Santacruz:- 162.3mm. As per latest satellite and radar observations, — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020

Mumbai has already recorded 64 per cent of its monthly quota of rain in the first five days of August. "Next 24 hours could see gradual decrease in intensity of rainfall in city," said KS Hosalikar, Director General of Meteorology.

For the past two days, heavy rains and cyclonic winds, reaching speeds of up to 107kmph, have hit Mumbai and neighbouring areas, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to the Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has asked @mybmc to stay on high alert as heavy rains continue in Mumbai for the 2nd consecutive day. Since @Indiametdept predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 5, 2020

Earlier, besides Mumbai, the IMD had predicted heavy downpour over the Konkan region and Goa as well.