Mumbai Rain: Train Services Hit, Traffic Diversions And All Updates

Mumbai Weather updates: Heavy rain forecast today, says the IMD

Torrential rain and waterlogging disrupted normal life in Mumbai for the second straight day. A Red alert is already in place for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar since Tuesday. The Mumbai weather office said, "one more day of intense rain likely" in the city. Maximum impact of the continuous downpour was on the western suburbs with rainfall of more than 150 mm, the weather office said.

"Very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and northern parts of Maharashtra are expected. Radar showing intense clouds around Mumbai now...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.

5 Aug

Latest satellite image indicating intense clouding over west coast, Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Another extremely heavy rains possibilities in North Konkan in 24 hrs. Dahanu reported more than 364 mm in morning

Hvy RF warnings on west coast for 24 hrs

Please TC pic.twitter.com/oCyLxdR28y — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020

Mumbai train services hit: Updates

The Central line is running slow

Harbour line traffic stopped between Kurla to CSMT

Trains in all four lines of Western Railway stopped

Mumbai traffic diversion: Updates

Sion Road via King Circle Bridge and Bhau Daji Road

Bandra Talkies via Linking Road

Kurla ST Depot via Signal Station Road

Shell Colony via Chembur Naka

Shivaji Chowk Pratiksha Nagar via Kopari Nagar

Dadar TT via Bhau Daji Road

Hindmata via Hindmata Bridge

King Circle via Bridge

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner (BMC) Iqbal Chahal visited the areas badly affected by heavy rain on Tuesday night. They took stock at areas near ONGC, Bandra East, Milan Subway, Andheri Subway, Kurla's Kranti Nagar area, Gandhi Market, Matunga, King's Circle and Dadar Hindmata.

Aaditya Thackeray also visited the Worli pumping station. "Work is on in full swing to drain out water from waterlogged areas and officers and staff of the BMS are all on the ground to ensure that the work in Mumbai runs smoothly," he said.