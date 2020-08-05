Mumbai Rain: Train Services Hit, Traffic Diversions And All Updates

Mumbai Rain Updates: A Red alert is already in place for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar since Tuesday. The Mumbai weather office said, "one more day of intense rain likely" in the city.

Mumbai Weather updates: Heavy rain forecast today, says the IMD

Mumbai:

Torrential rain and waterlogging disrupted normal life in Mumbai for the second straight day. A Red alert  is already in place for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar since Tuesday. The Mumbai weather office said, "one more day of intense rain likely" in the city. Maximum impact of the continuous downpour was on the western suburbs with rainfall of more than 150 mm, the weather office said.

"Very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and northern parts of Maharashtra are expected. Radar showing intense clouds around Mumbai now...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted. 

Mumbai train services hit: Updates 

  • The Central line is running slow
  • Harbour line traffic stopped between Kurla to CSMT
  • Trains in all four lines of Western Railway stopped

Mumbai traffic diversion: Updates

  • Sion Road via King Circle Bridge and Bhau Daji Road
  • Bandra Talkies via Linking Road
  • Kurla ST Depot via Signal Station Road
  • Shell Colony via Chembur Naka
  • Shivaji Chowk Pratiksha Nagar via Kopari Nagar
  • Dadar TT via Bhau Daji Road
  • Hindmata via Hindmata Bridge  
  • King Circle via Bridge

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner (BMC) Iqbal Chahal visited the areas badly affected by heavy rain on Tuesday night. They took stock at areas near ONGC, Bandra East, Milan Subway, Andheri Subway, Kurla's Kranti Nagar area, Gandhi Market, Matunga, King's Circle and Dadar Hindmata.

Aaditya Thackeray also visited the Worli pumping station. "Work is on in full swing to drain out water from waterlogged areas and officers and staff of the BMS are all on the ground to ensure that the work in Mumbai runs smoothly," he said.

