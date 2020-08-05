Monsoon Showers In Delhi, Weather Forecast In Other States

Delhi weather: Sharp monsoon showers in Delhi and surrounding areas today

Monsoon 2020: Delhi and the national capital region witnessed a rainy day. Several parts of the NCR saw sharp monsoon showers Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, warned of thunderstorms in several parts of north India.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 15-30 kilometre per hour is likely in isolated places in east and northeast Delhi, Moradabad, Amroha, Gulothi, Dadri, Chapraula, Kasganj, Agra, Noida and adjoining areas," The IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, monsoon showers lashed other parts of the country, including Mumbai, which is witnessing extensive waterlogging since Tuesday. A 'Red' alert is in place in the city and its neighbouring areas.

Kerala and Karnataka also experienced heavy monsoon rain today. There is rain alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant as weathermen predicted widespread showers in the state this week. An 'Orange' alert, indicating very heavy rain, have been issued in the five districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod from August 4 to 8.

Rainfall lashes Hubli today. IMD has predicted heavy rains at isolated places across #Karnataka till August 8. pic.twitter.com/DfMFEoSn9a — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The India Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday said a low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall in several states.

All India Weather forecast & Warning Video based on 08:30 hours IST of 05-08-2020 pic.twitter.com/6WvvRXfnlV — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 5, 2020

In northern India, 16 districts have been affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh. Major rivers such as Sharda, Rapti and Saryu are flowing above the danger mark at some places, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Sharda has crossed the red mark at Palia Kalan, Rapti in Gorakhpur, and Saryu was flowing above the danger level at in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, according to state relief commissioner, Sanjay Goel.

In UP, 1,129 boats have been deployed in the affected areas and 16 teams of the State and National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed. In it's forecast, the weather office said, rainfall and thundershowers are likely at a few places in the state on Wednesday.

In good news for Assam, the situation in the state continued to improve with the flood waters receding in many areas. Around 1.96 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected by the deluge, a government bulletin said. This year, floods and landslides have claimed 136 lives across Assam so far.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)