Mumbai Rain: Government Offices Shut Today, People Asked To Stay Home

Mumbai weather news: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street at Parel

Mumbai weather update: All offices in Mumbai and the suburbs are closed after heavy rain pounded the city since Monday night. "Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburban region and prediction of more rainfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), holiday has been declared for all state government offices in Mumbai and suburbs today," the state relief and rehabilitation department said in an official communication.

"Stay home! We've been monitoring the situation and the @mybmc is working round the clock. Please cooperate and stay home," Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

According to the Mumbai civic body commissioner, 230 mm rainfall was recorded in 10 hours and the Mithi river had swelled up, crossing the danger mark, in the morning. High tide hit the city after 12.40 pm as heavy rain continued.

#WATCH High tide hits #Mumbai as heavy rainfall continues to lash the city. The MeT department has sounded a red alert for today & tomorrow for an extremely heavy downpour. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/qrjUKWavdq — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Local train services were suspended on certain routes as tracks were flooded. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected traffic movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, according to officials.

The weather office has issued a 'Red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for the next 48 hours after nonstop rain in the region. Places in North Konkan and interior Maharashtra will also get heavy rain.

There is extensive waterlogging in the city and floodwaters have entered houses in Kandivali and other low-lying areas today. 26 places have reported flooding. Roads in areas such as Goregaon, King Circle, Hindmata, Dadar, Shivaji Chowk, Shell Colony, Kurla ST Depot, Bandra Talkies, Sion Road have been flooded.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)